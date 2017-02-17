Woman Drinks Bottle of Wine in Front of Police After Crash | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Drinks Bottle of Wine in Front of Police After Crash

Police say that 37-year-old Erin Lynch was already drunk when she was swerving on Valentine's Day evening.

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hingham police found a glass of wine and open bottle in a woman's car after a crash.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A woman shocked police when she grabbed a bottle of wine instead of her license and registration after a crash in Hingham, Massachusetts on Valentine’s Day.

    Police say that 37-year-old Erin Lynch was already drunk when she was swerving on Rockland Street, a busy thoroughfare in Hingham, on Tuesday evening. Another driver going in the opposite direction tried to avoid a crash before the two cars collided.

    Officers say they could smell alcohol in Lynch’s breath, a theory that was confirmed when she grabbed an open bottle of wine and drank it in front of them.

    She also admitted to having two drinks before the accident took place.

    Lynch has been arraigned on a number of misdemeanors.

    Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices