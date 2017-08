More videos (1 of 9)

A woman whose baby died two years ago at a Lynn, Massachusetts, homeless shelter, will be in court to face charges in his death Tuesday.

Laci Kirk, also known as "Laci Brand," vanished in 2015 after her 4-month-old son died.

She's accused of spending that day drinking and leaving her son alone.

Police tracked her down last month.

Kirk is charged with reckless endangerment of a child.