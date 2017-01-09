Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the death of a woman found shot on Monday as a homicide, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said police received a 911 call from a family member at about 6 p.m. to report that the woman had been found shot at 16 Lexington Street.

When officers arrived to the apartment, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Eugenia Gomes Monteiro, 30, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been searching for a white Honda Civic driven by the victim’s boyfriend, Matias Andrade, 39, of Brockton. By 8 p.m., authorities had located the car but had not located Andrade.

State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Brockton Police and Boston Police are all investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brockton Detectives at 508-941-0234 or State Police at 508-923-4014.