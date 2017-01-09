Woman Fatally Shot at Brockton Apartment | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Fatally Shot at Brockton Apartment

Police are searching for the victim's boyfriend, Matias Andrade, of Brockton

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the death of a woman found shot on Monday as a homicide, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

    Authorities said police received a 911 call from a family member at about 6 p.m. to report that the woman had been found shot at 16 Lexington Street.

    When officers arrived to the apartment, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

    The woman, identified as Eugenia Gomes Monteiro, 30, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police had been searching for a white Honda Civic driven by the victim’s boyfriend, Matias Andrade, 39, of Brockton. By 8 p.m., authorities had located the car but had not located Andrade.

    State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Brockton Police and Boston Police are all investigating the incident.

    Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brockton Detectives at 508-941-0234 or State Police at 508-923-4014.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices