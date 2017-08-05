A woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after a rollover crash in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Southbridge and Hampton streets at about 5:30 a.m. where a vehicle had slammed into a tree and was in flames.

Authorities said it took fire rescue crews almost an hour to extricate the woman who was trapped inside the vehicle.

"Crews did an excellent job under some tough conditions with vehicle placement and the serious injuries of the patient," said Auburn Fire Chief Stephen M. Coleman Jr.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.