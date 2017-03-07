Tonya Carpenter, who was badly injured in a freak injury during a Red Sox game, requested a restraining order after a fight with her boyfriend, Sam Rosario.

The woman who fought for her life after being hit in the head with a flying baseball bat at Fenway Park is in another battle — this time, with her estranged boyfriend.

It was an emotional nine-minute court hearing for Tonya Carpenter of Paxton, Massachusetts, who suffered a brain injury nearly two years ago at a Red Sox game. The bat of Oakland Athletics infielder Brett Lawrie splintered, with a large piece hitting her at 110 mph, causing what were initially considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Carpenter requested a restraining order after a weekend fight with her boyfriend, Sam Rosario.

"He showed up with a cordless drill and drilled in my front door and then threatened to use it on my face," she told the judge.

According to a Paxton police report, the two had an argument. Leaving his home, she grabbed the wrong keys, belonging to Rosario. He went to her house to get them back.

"He said he would return with my keys and I was afraid to be in my home, so I went to the police station," Carpenter said in court.

Carpenter was shaking and crying. Rosario also sobbed in court.

"This is just a big misunderstanding," he said.

Rosario said he objected to the restraining order.

"I didn't mean to harm her, your honor," Rosario cried. "I did not harm her at all. There is no need for a restraining order. Your honor, I will stay away from her."

In 2015, Boston came together as a community to support her. Since then, her ex-husband unsuccessfully has fought for custody and child support, saying the traumatic brain injury, or "TBI," makes her an unfit mother. Rosario blames what happened at Fenway for what he calls a misunderstanding over the weekend.

"Because of her TBI, she is someone who is prone to anger very quickly," Rosario said. "Anything can set her off. Anyone who knows TBI patients can understand that."

Rosario is charged with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but maintains his innocence.

They will be back in court in April, the week they were supposed to go on vacation.