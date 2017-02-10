Early-Morning Fire Kills Mass. Woman | NECN
By Tim Jones

    WJAR

    A woman was killed in an early-morning fire in Fall River, Massachusetts Friday, according to the victim’s relatives.

    According to necn affiliate WJAR, fire officials said the fire was at the home at Globe and Chaplin streets.

    Crews found the woman unresponsive on the third floor.

    She was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital. She has not yet been identified.

    Firefighters were originally called for an appliance fire, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

