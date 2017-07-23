Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in Raynham | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in Raynham

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Killed in Head-On Crash in Raynham

    A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a head-on crash in Raynham, Massachusetts, according to police.

    Officers responded to the crash on Route 138, in the area of the Raynham Park, at 3:16 a.m. where they said a 43-year-old Fall River woman driving a Honda Civic had crossed the double yellow line into the northbound lane and struck a BMW head on.

    The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The 22-year-old driver of the BMW was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.

    The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Raynham Police Department.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices