The woman who was killed Saturday when a large tree fell on top of her car in Andover, Massachusetts, has been identified.

Massachusetts State Police say 58-year-old Elizabeth Roszkowski of North Reading had been driving with her husband in a Toyota Camry on Route 125 when the tree fell.

When crews arrived, both victims were trapped inside the vehicle. After being rescued, both husband and wife were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where Roszkowski later died.

Her husband, whose name has not yet been released, remains hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation but fire officials said the tree was completely rotted at the base and strong winds knocked it over.