Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Identified

By Eli Maroney

    Massachusetts State Police

    A woman killed Friday morning on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton has been identified as Danielle Richmond, from Millbury.

    Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene after her a 2015 Nissan Altima, traveling the wrong way on Interstate 495 northbound, collided head-on with a 2006 Honda pickup truck.

    According to Massachusetts State Police, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    The surviving victim, a male, was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester with serious injuries.

    No further information about the victim is immediately available.

