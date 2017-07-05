A woman in her 50s lost several fingers in a Fourth of July fireworks accident in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the playground near the Wakefield Common around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fireworks-related injury. Upon arrival, they determined that a woman had lost several of her fingers trying to set off powerful M-100 fireworks.

"This is the second straight year that someone has been seriously hurt while using fireworks illegally," Wakefield police Chief Rick Smith said. "The town goes to great lengths to put on an organized fireworks display, so there is absolutely no excuse for putting yourself and others in harm's way by setting fireworks up on your own."

Police did not release any information the woman's current condition. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A man in Quincy was hurt in a similar accident on Tuesday, suffering substantial injuries to his finger after a firework went off in his hand at a private residence on Agawam Road.