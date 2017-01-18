A woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after apparently overdosing on a basketball court outside of a school in Brockton, Massachusetts.

According to the Brockton Enterprise, police responded to the Barrett Russell School, on Oakdale Street at 2:36 p.m., for a report of a woman who had overdosed.

When firefighters arrived, the woman was unconscious but still breathing. The paper reported that she was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where her condition is unknown.

The incident happened shortly before school got out at 3:15 p.m.

The Enterprise reported that just four months ago, volunteers found about 10 syringes at the school's playground.

Brockton Police have not yet commented on the situation.