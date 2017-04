A Boston woman is dead after she was struck while crossing Route 9 in Westboro, Massachusetts, Monday night.

According to Westboro police, Nancy Farnkoff, 33, was crossing the Jersey barrier when she was struck just before 9:30 p.m.

Police found her in the roadway.

The victim was taken to UMass Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver, Frederick Winslow, 56, was not injured.

No charges have been announced.

The incident remains under investigation.