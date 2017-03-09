Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Nashua Fire

A Nashua woman was hospitalized for burn injuries after a 1-alarm fire broke out in her home on Wednesday evening.

Fire officials responded to a report of a fire in a building at 29 Major Drive in Nashua around 11 p.m.

The fire, which was on the second floor, was soon extinguished.

The occupants, an adult woman and her two children, were found outside after they had escaped the fire on their own. A neighbor brought the woman to the hopsital with burn injuries.

The woman was then air lifted from Southern New Hampshire Medical Center to a Boston hospital for further treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.