Woman Wanted on 8 Active Warrants on Cape Cod | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Woman Wanted on 8 Active Warrants on Cape Cod

By Mike Pescaro

    necn

    A woman is wanted on Cape Cod on charges that range from drunk driving to breaking and entering, police said Wednesday.

    Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Darlene F. Armstrong. There are eight active warrants for her arrest in Yarmouth and Barnstable, Massachusetts, according to police.

    Armstrong is wanted on charges including breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, trespassing, drunk driving and resisting arrest.

    Her current address is unknown.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police at (508) 775-0445, extension 2122.

    Published 2 hours ago

