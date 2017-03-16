3-Year-Old Found Alone with Mother's Body

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and her 3-year-old daughter was found living alone in an East Hartford home, police said Wednesday. Deputy Chief Beau Thurnauer confirmed that police were investigating the case, though there was no immediate evidence that any crime took place.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman's body was discovered Monday in an apartment on Silver Lane when a social worker went to check on the child, who had missed day care.

When the social worker arrived they found the mother dead in bed.

Police said that the child's survival was "remarkable" and that the girl had been alone in the home for several days with nothing to eat but cereal on the floor. The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for evaluation. She was dehydrated but otherwise in good condition, police said.

The Department of Children and Families was called in. It was not immediately clear who had custody of the child.

Neighbors told NBC Connecticut they were shocked by the news.

Jermain Hawkins knew something was wrong because he saw the police prescene Monday.

"I heard about the daughter that was in there ya know so I just thank god everything went well on that part at least," he said.

Susan Tash, who lives in the same building, knew the mother-daughter pair and said that the victim was a single mother. Tash said she heard some unusual noise from the apartment recently but didn't think much of it at the time.

"I started hearing that about a week ago and it was really loud and the baby would scream and cry while the TV was on and then she would stop, but the TV still would be blasting," Tash said.

Tash said she had no idea something was wrong or she would have done something.

"I was horrified - I wish I went up there when that TV was blasting," Tash told NBC Connecticut.

Police are awaiting a report from the medical examiner on the woman’s cause of death.

More details were not immediately available.