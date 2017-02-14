Police are investigating a case of vandalism in East Boston after a woman reported her tires were slashed over the weekend.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told police that she had parked her rental car on Marginal Street at about 7 p.m. on Sunday. When she went to retrieve it on Monday morning, the front passenger side and rear passenger side tires were flattened.

The East Boston mom said she thinks the vandalism was revenge for taking a spot which may have been near a space saver.

"We drove around for 20 minutes and finally I come to this spot that doesn't have a space saver in it, but there was one on the sidewalk. So I parked there," she explained.

The woman said there was a gray trash can on the sidewalk but on Sunday, there wasn't a snow emergency so space savers are not allowed.

"I'm walking away from it saying, 'I really hope that that person didn't mean to put their space saver in the space,'" she said.

The woman is reportedly the only one in recent days to report this type of vandalism.

"I wasn't surprised, I just know how the people in the city are with their spaces and it's ridiculous," she said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.