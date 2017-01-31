Mass. JCC Evacuated as Threats Abound Nationwide

The Jewish Community Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, was one of several nationwide to be evacuated Tuesday after a threat was made.
Police say children were evacuated from the building on Salisbury Street after a threat to the pre-school before noon.
Investigators searched the building, which was cleared as safe when nothing was found.
The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge, Connecticut, also received a threat around 11:45 a.m. In total, similar threats were made in at least seven states.
Authorities are working to determine the source of the threat in Worcester. Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 799-8651.
Published 2 hours ago