Mass. JCC Evacuated as Threats Abound Nationwide
Mass. JCC Evacuated as Threats Abound Nationwide

By Mike Pescaro

    The Jewish Community Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, was one of several nationwide to be evacuated Tuesday after a threat was made.

    Police say children were evacuated from the building on Salisbury Street after a threat to the pre-school before noon.

    Investigators searched the building, which was cleared as safe when nothing was found.

    The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge, Connecticut, also received a threat around 11:45 a.m. In total, similar threats were made in at least seven states.

    Authorities are working to determine the source of the threat in Worcester. Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 799-8651.

    Published 2 hours ago

