Worcester Man Arrested for Carjacking, Arson

A man's car was stolen and set on fire in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday, according to local authorities. On Friday evening, a second man was arrested for the crime.

The car owner, whose name has not been released, told police that he entered into an argument with a man that turned violent. The altercation occurred in the area of West Boylston Street and Hastings Road around 11:53 p.m. on July 9.

The suspect, 25-year-old Luis Alers of Worcester, apparently punched the victim in the face, placed him in a chokehold, and took his keys. He then drove the victim's car to an area behind Kilcoyne Auto Body on West Boylston.

The victim found his car engulfed in flames behind the shop shortly after.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Worcester police detectives arrested Alers on Malden Street. He was charged with carjacking, arson of personal property, and suffocation.

Alers had also had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest - for assault and battery and threatening to commit a crime. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at the Worcester County District Courthouse.