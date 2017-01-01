A Massachusetts break-in was interrupted after a teenage resident arrived home in the middle of the invasion.

On Saturday at 10:00 p.m. police responded to reports of a home invasion on 2 Blodgett Place in Worcester. Three masked suspects broke into the apartment and held several residents at gunpoint for nearly an hour, police say. The men tore through the home, stealing money and jewelry.

In the middle of the invasion one of the residents, an 18 year old male, arrived at the apartment. The suspects quickly stole his keys and fled the scene, forcing the resident along with them.

The resident managed to escape by jumping out of the car window. The suspects chased him to another location on the same street, 6 Blodgett Place, but they eventually drove off.

Detectives are currently investigating the invasion. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Worcester Police.