Police have arrested a man who was dressed as a police officer and claimed to be a special investigator while allegedly shoplifting at a local retail store.

Leicester police say the 53-year-old Worcester resident claimed he was a "Special State Police Investigator" when confronted by a loss prevention officer. He showed a fake badge on his belt, and the loss prevention officer also saw a BB gun in a holster on the man’s belt.

The man fled the store with $689.47 worth of assorted products in a white SUV, but the loss prevention officer was able to record the license plate number.

The suspect was later pulled over and arrested on Route 9 near Pine Street.

Police recovered a BB gun, two badges, handcuffs and a fake police ID while taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect was charged with shoplifting, impersonating a police officer; carrying a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

He was released from the Leicester Police Department on $200 bail and is scheduled to appear in the East Brookfield District Court on Wednesday morning.

The matter remains under investigation and the Leicester Police are working with other departments to see if the suspect is linked to any other criminal activity.