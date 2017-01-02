A man is facing charges in Worcester, Massachusetts, after police say he almost hit three people with his car and then attacked them with a golf club.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Wednesday, December 28, in front of the Big Y Supermarket on May Street at 10:26 a.m.

Upon arrival, a 34-year-old man told police he had been crossing the entrance to the supermarket when he and two other people were nearly struck by a white Chevrolet exiting the parking lot. The man told police he yelled at the driver to slow down.

When the driver heard the man yelling, he stopped, exited the car, opened the trunk and allegedly assaulted the three with a golf club. No one was struck during the incident.

Police were able to locate the driver after a few days thanks to witnesses at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested Mustafa Muhammed-Ighile, 22, of Worcester. Muhammed-Ighilehas was charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.