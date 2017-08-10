An Amber Alert issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old has been canceled, according to police. (Published 6 hours ago)

A Massachusetts woman will face a judge Thursday after she allegedly took her 3-year-old daughter and tried to kill the both of them.

Worcester District Attorney's Office confirms 38-year-old Leeann Rickheit will be arraigned at Dudley District Court on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Rickheit, who is accused of taking her daughter Ella Abbott from a Worcester home Wednesday night after making threats to harm her daughter, was found with her child inside a running car with a tailpipe that had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust, around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area in Charlton.

After seeing the two of them either sleeping or unconscious in the car, a state police trooper smashed a window, allowing troopers to remove Abbott and Rickheit from the car.

Police say they developed the lead indicating Rickheit frequently visited the area.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals for examination; Abbott was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, while Rickheit was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester under police guard.

It's unclear if Rickheit has an attorney.