Woman Accused of Trying to Kill 3-Year-Old Daughter to Face Judge

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Marc Fortier

    An Amber Alert issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old has been canceled, according to police. (Published 6 hours ago)

    A Massachusetts woman will face a judge Thursday after she allegedly took her 3-year-old daughter and tried to kill the both of them.

    Worcester District Attorney's Office confirms 38-year-old Leeann Rickheit will be arraigned at Dudley District Court on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

    Rickheit, who is accused of taking her daughter Ella Abbott from a Worcester home Wednesday night after making threats to harm her daughter, was found with her child inside a running car with a tailpipe that had been stuffed with clothing, blocking the exhaust, around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area in Charlton.

    After seeing the two of them either sleeping or unconscious in the car, a state police trooper smashed a window, allowing troopers to remove Abbott and Rickheit from the car.

    Police say they developed the lead indicating Rickheit frequently visited the area.

    Both were taken to nearby hospitals for examination; Abbott was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, while Rickheit was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester under police guard.

    It's unclear if Rickheit has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

