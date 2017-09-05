Joshua Hubert, 35, of Worcester, faced a judge Tuesday on a new charge of attempted murder in connection to accusations that he kidnapped and tried to kill a 7-year-old girl last month.

Man Accused of Throwing Girl Off Bridge Held on $1M Bail

A Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping and trying to kill a girl last month faced a judge Tuesday.

Joshua Hubert, 35, of Worcester was ordered to be held on $1 million bail during his arraignment on a new charge of attempted murder.

Authorities say Hubert kidnapped the 7-year-old girl from her grandparents' home in Worcester on Aug. 27 while as a guest at the cookout and the girl was sleeping in a chair.

Hubert allegedly then put the child in a car, choked her and then threw her into Lake Quinsigamond.

The girl was able to swim to shore and was found safe around 4 a.m. in Shrewsbury.

Hubert was initially charged with kidnapping, but was charged with attempted murder during a dangerousness hearing on Aug. 31.

His attorney said Hubert was at the party but denied the charges, saying he was not with the victim as prosecutors allege.

His next court date is Oct. 25.