A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home during a family party Sunday, choked and thrown off a Massachusetts bridge, according to authorities.

The child was taken from the Worcester home by a family friend around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said. She was strangled and then thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond, but survived the fall and swam to shore, police say.

The girl was found around 4 a.m., according to police. She had visible, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Hubert, 35, of Worcester, was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.

