Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested a suspect for an alleged case of human trafficking of a minor.

According to police, Luis Santos, age 22, of Worcester, Mass., was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and human trafficking a minor.

Police say the 14-year-old female met Santos online and began communicating with him via Facebook.

Santos allegedly paid $5,000 to have the victim illegally smuggled across the border from El Salvador to the United States in December.

The victim moved into an apartment with Santos on Kingsbury Street in Worcester.

Despite informing Santos she did not want a romantic relationship with him, she was forced to sleep in the same bed and was sexually touched on numerous occasions by Santos.

Santos allegedly keep the victim from attending school, locked her in the bedroom, and refused to let her use the phone.

After three weeks the victim was able to leave the apartment and informed family friends of the incident.

Police were notified by Worcester Public Schools that the victim was not attending class on a regular basis.

Police were able to contact Santos over the phone and was later arrested.

Santos is charged with kidnapping, rape of a child with force, human trafficking of a minor, and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.