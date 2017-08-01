Worcester Using Surveillance Cameras to Curb Illegal Dumping - NECN
Worcester Using Surveillance Cameras to Curb Illegal Dumping

By Perry Russom

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    The City of Worcester has stepped up targeting the illegal dumping of trash.

    "You think you can get away with it? Think twice," said City Manager Edward Augustus Jr.

    In July, surveillance cameras were added to "hot spots" to catch those responsible for the rubbish.

    "Across the way in the field there is always junk there," said Mary Rettig outside of her home.

    There was a bike, television and mattress in view.

    "We're taking this very seriously because, again, it's impacting the quality of life," said Augustus.

    Seven cameras are spread throughout the city. Some are portable.

    Last week, cameras caught a man dumping a tire on Walpole Street. He was tracked down after video recorded his license plate number.

    "It's been going on for years," said Carmen Perez.

    By her home, there were two mattresses, two televisions and a tire.

    According to Augustus, the fine for illegal dumping of trash starts at $50 and goes to $2,000.

    If you see any large items being left behind, Augustus said you can call city hall and ask for the "Quality of Life" team.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

