Police: Worker Steals $60K Worth of Equipment From Theater

Wallingford police have arrested a man accused of stealing $60,000 worth of audio equipment from the Oakdale Theatre.

Anthony Amato, 45, of Hamden, was arrested Monday.

Police began an investigation in March after four audio loud speaker processors were stolen from the theater on South Turnpike road. The processors were valued at about $12,000, police said.

The investigation led to Amato, a contracted union employee who works at events at the Oakdale. Police said Amato had been stealing several pieces of equipment over a number of months and selling them.

In all, police said the equipment was worth approximately $60,000.

Amato is charged with first-degree larceny by ongoing scheme. He was released on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to be in Meriden Superior Court on July 24.