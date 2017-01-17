A worker was killed on Tuesday after fallen off a roof at a movie theater in Millbury, Massachusetts.

Police said an employee of Medford-Wellington Service Company had called 911 to report that his co-worker had fallen off the roof at the Blackstone Valley Cinema De Lux on Worcester-Providence Turnpike at 12:22 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the victim was unresponsive. His co-worker had tried to perform CPR.

The victim, a contracted HVAC vendor, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, had been alone on the roof handling a large aluminum heat exchanger when he somehow fell approximately 30-35 feet to the ground.

Authorities said the fall appears to be accidental.

An MPD Detective, the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit and an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) representative are conducting concurrent investigations.