PD: Would-Be Robber Throws Cash, Tells Police Remote is Gun

A Ledyard man who is accused of trying to robbing a convenience store was shot with a stun gun after a bizarre string of events that ended with him telling police the remote control in his waistband was a gun, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call at 1:05 p.m. on Friday reporting an attempted robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Market at 126 Gallup Hill Road.

They later learned through an investigation that 35-year-old, Alex Huezo, of Ledyard, demanded cash from a clerk, threw cash on the floor when the clerk refused and went home to tell his girlfriend he robbed the store and asked her to call police, police said.

The initial report about the attempted robbery included a report that the man was leaving the store in a light blue van.

Around the same time, a woman at an apartment nearby called dispatchers and said her boyfriend had just come home, told her that he robbed the convenience store next door and asked her to call police, police said.

As that information was relayed to officers, two Ledyard officers pulled into the parking lot in front of the building and Huezo immediately walked out of the building, said he had a gun and put his hands on his waistband area, according to police.

Police said Huezo ignored officers’ commands, so another officer shot him with a stun gun and police took him into custody, where they discovered what Huezo said was a gun was actually a black TV remote control in his waistband, according to police.

An ambulance brought him to the hospital for medical treatment. Huezo was held on $100,000 bond and charged with third-degree robbery, possession of narcotics, fifth-degree criminal attempted larceny, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.