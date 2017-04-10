Police are investigating a student after an alleged threat was made at a middle school in Templeton, Massachusetts.

School officials said an instructional aide noticed a written threat in a girls bathroom at Narragansett Middle School on Monday while classes were being dismissed.

The alleged threat was supposed to take place on Tuesday.

After reviewing security footage, school officials said they identified a student of interest and notified police.

Following the discovering, a sweep of the building was conducted. Another one will be conducted Tuesday morning with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police.

Due to extra security measures, students, faculty and staff will only be able to enter the building through the main doors. Bags of students will also be randomly searched.