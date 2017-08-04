Arrest Made in YMCA Assault Investigation

Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, are looking for a man they say assaulted someone at a YMCA, causing serious injuries.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault at a Massachusetts YMCA, police confirmed Friday.

Stoughton police have not released the suspect's name, but said the suspect will be arraigned in Stoughton District Court.

The suspect was involved in a basketball game at the Old Colony YMCA last week when an argument broke out, police previously said.

The victim was attempting to break up the fight when the suspect allegedly walked over and punched him. The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken jaw.

Ellen Greene, executive director of the Stoughton YMCA branch, issued a statement earlier in the week saying her team was working with police.

"We are fully cooperating with local authorities to identify the perpetrator involved in this incident," she said. "We take the health and well-being of our members’ very seriously. Our thoughts are with the individual that was injured and we wish them a speedy recovery."