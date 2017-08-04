Arrest Made in YMCA Assault Investigation - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Arrest Made in YMCA Assault Investigation

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, are looking for a man they say assaulted someone at a YMCA, causing serious injuries.

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017)

    A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault at a Massachusetts YMCA, police confirmed Friday.

    Stoughton police have not released the suspect's name, but said the suspect will be arraigned in Stoughton District Court.

    The suspect was involved in a basketball game at the Old Colony YMCA last week when an argument broke out, police previously said.

    The victim was attempting to break up the fight when the suspect allegedly walked over and punched him. The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken jaw.

    Ellen Greene, executive director of the Stoughton YMCA branch, issued a statement earlier in the week saying her team was working with police.

    "We are fully cooperating with local authorities to identify the perpetrator involved in this incident," she said. "We take the health and well-being of our members’ very seriously. Our thoughts are with the individual that was injured and we wish them a speedy recovery."

    Published 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices