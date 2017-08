A young boy was hospitalized after being found unconscious in East Boston, emergency officials confirmed Thursday.

Crews responded to 166 Trenton St. around 4:15 p.m. According to Boston EMS, an 8-year-old boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Boston EMS referred to the incident as a "possible drowning."

No further information was immediately available.

NBC Boston has a crew en route to the scene.