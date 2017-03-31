Two sisters from Colombia who flew into Boston to visit their mother and stepfather have been detained at Logan International Airport since their arrival. Eleven-year-old Laura Gomez was even rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, then returned for further questioning.

Two sisters who live in Colombia and traveled to Massachusetts to visit their mother and stepfather have been sent back to their home country by U.S. customs officials.

A lawyer for Laura and Dayana Gomez told NBC Boston Friday that the two girls have been sent back to Colombia. No reason has been given yet.

The two sisters flew from Colombia on Wednesday night into Boston's Logan International Airport, but they didn't get far. They were detained and questioned upon their arrival.

Their mother, who lives in Lowell, said Thursday that she was extremely worried, and not just because of the lengthy detainment. Laura, who is just 11, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday morning for severe stomach pains. She was then taken back to the airport, where the questioning continued.

"Here we have an 11-year-old child who came here to see her mother and her stepfather, and she's had a serious medical condition and the tactics here are concerning," immigration attorney Heather Yountz said.

Yountz said she's never seen anything like this case. She said the sisters, who are dual citizens of Colombia and Spain, have valid Spanish passports and had return tickets. She believed U.S. Customs and Border Protection might have been concerned that the girls would stay in the States with their mother and not go back home. Laura and Dayana, who is 20, are both applying to become U.S. citizens.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC Boston it could not comment on a specific case because of privacy laws.