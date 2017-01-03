Maine Woman Charged in New Year's Day Stabbing | NECN
Maine Woman Charged in New Year's Day Stabbing

Portland police responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 a.m. on Sunday

By Rob Michaelson

    Portland Police

    Police have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a man during an argument at a Portland, Maine residence.

    Portland police responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to WCSH6.

    Officers found Alyssa Keating, 22, arguing with Anthony Peters, 23, and said the woman stavved the man during the fight.

    Keating was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault. She is being held in Cumberland County Jail.

    Peters was treated with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries at Maine Medical Center. He was summonsed for criminal mischief and trespass.

