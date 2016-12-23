The skating rink at 'Boston Winter' Wonderland was closed on Friday evening after a crash involving a Zamboni. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

The skating rink at 'Boston Winter' Wonderland was closed on Friday evening after a crash involving a Zamboni.

Organizers of the event at City Hall Plaza said the Zamboni crashed through the boards and plummeted down a set of stairs at the rink.

“I think it’s really unfortunate, they’re slow moving, I don’t understand how that could really happen,” said Sarah Gouthro, who came in from Plymouth to attend the event.

Workers say the rink had just been cleared of skaters, when the operator of the Zamboni started to clean the ice, and somehow crashed through the railing.

“We saw the Zamboni come out, and then all of a sudden heard a crash,” said Melissa Devlin of Ashland. “The driver I swear was going to be ejected from the Zamboni.”

The Zamboni did not topple over and was later towed away.

“All I heard was a boom,” said rink employee Leya Volcy. “Our boss was over the rail with the Zamboni too.”

Due to the rink barrier being damaged and in need of repairs, the incident forced officials to shut the rink down for the night. TD Garden is managing the rink for event.

Organizers of 'Boston Winter' told necn they’re trying to figure out if the Zamboni driver had some sort of medical issue but that she was alert and talking when she was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

None of the skaters or spectators were injured during the incident.

Officials with TD Garden will decide Saturday when to reopen.