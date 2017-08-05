NBC Investigators Exclusive: Auburn Cruiser CO Issues Resolved - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

NBC Investigators Exclusive: Auburn Cruiser CO Issues Resolved

The ten Ford Explorer police cruisers pulled from service because of the leaks have been fixed

By Karen Hensel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Auburn, Massachusetts police department has completed fixing its Ford Explorer cruisers after last week's carbon monoxide levels forced the SUVs out of commission. (Published 54 minutes ago)

    The carbon monoxide issue that sent six Auburn, Massachusetts police officers to the hospital last week has been resolved.

    The ten Ford Explorer police cruisers pulled from service because of the leaks have been fixed and will be back on the road by tomorrow.

    The NBC Boston Investigators broke what became national headlines last Wednesday when one officer passed out going through an intersection and rear ended another car.

    Police Chief Andy Sluckis had all officers tested and six had elevated levels.

    Ford sent three engineers to Auburn Friday who have spent this weekend assisting to fix and testing the cars.

    The carbon monoxide issue in Auburn came days after Austin Texas pulled 400 Ford Explorer Interceptors from the road.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices