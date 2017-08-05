The Auburn, Massachusetts police department has completed fixing its Ford Explorer cruisers after last week's carbon monoxide levels forced the SUVs out of commission. (Published 54 minutes ago)

The carbon monoxide issue that sent six Auburn, Massachusetts police officers to the hospital last week has been resolved.

The ten Ford Explorer police cruisers pulled from service because of the leaks have been fixed and will be back on the road by tomorrow.

The NBC Boston Investigators broke what became national headlines last Wednesday when one officer passed out going through an intersection and rear ended another car.

Police Chief Andy Sluckis had all officers tested and six had elevated levels.

Ford sent three engineers to Auburn Friday who have spent this weekend assisting to fix and testing the cars.

The carbon monoxide issue in Auburn came days after Austin Texas pulled 400 Ford Explorer Interceptors from the road.