Below is a look at necn's most-viewed photo galleries of 2016.

The list reflects a tragic fire, a wild summer off the coast of Cape Cod and two major sting operations.

5. Fatal Back Bay Fire Report Released

Back in March, investigators released their findings from the 2014 fire in Boston's Back Bay that killed two firefighters. The report included numerous photos from the fire investigation. The Boston Fire Department was determined to be at least partly at fault for the deaths of Lt. Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy. The report cited inadequate staffing and training as issues that needed to be addressed following the fire.

Fatal Back Bay Fire Investigation

4. 2017 Boston Firefighters Calendar

The 2017 Boston Firefighters Calendar was released at an event in November. Proceeds went to the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation, a nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support to burn victims and their families.

2017 Boston Firefighters Calendar

3. Sharks, Orcas and Manatees: A Wild, Wild Summer Off Cape Cod

Dozens of great white sharks were spotted off Cape Cod over the summer, some of them swimming so close to shore that beaches were forced to close to swimming. But it wasn't just sharks. An orca was also spotted off the cape, as was a manatee.

Sharks, Orcas and Manatees: A Wild, Wild Summer Off Cape Cod

2. More Than 40 Arrested in Major Drug Sweep in Boston

More than two dozen people were arrested and 11 others sought in December after federal, state and local authorities executed warrants in a major gun and drug distribution investigation spanning several Greater Boston communities.

Nearly 40 Arrested in Major Drug Sweep

1. Undercover Images of Boston Gang Members

More than 60 alleged gang members were charged and more than 70 guns seized as part of a drug and firearms investigation back in June. Hundreds of grams of heroin were seized, along with about $100,000 in cash.

Undercover Images of Boston Gang Members