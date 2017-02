Peter Pan Bus Lines Cancels Services in Boston Due to Storm

Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced service cancellations on Thursday due to the upcoming winter storm.

Worcester, Framingham to Boston commuter services, along with Connecticut commuter services, are now cancelled. All Foxwoods casino services are canclled as well.

The following schedules have been cancelled:

• Boston-New York

• New York-Boston

• Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham

• Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

• Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

• New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,

• Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

• New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

• Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

• Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham

• Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College

• Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College

• Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany

• Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton

• Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster

• Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster

• White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

• New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

• Providence-New York

• New York-Providence

• Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport

• Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)

• Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne

• Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne

• Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable

• Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable

• Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield

• Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford

• Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

• Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

• Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

• New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

• Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park

• Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park