Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty came up with a plan to use baited drum lines to catch sharks and shoot all surviving sharks. But 12-year-old Lucy Swain, who wants to be a marine biologist, is fighting back against the controversial idea.

An “indefinite interim freeze” has been placed on the proposal to catch and kill sharks along the coast of Cape Cod, according to an official statement released by Barnstable County Commissioner Ronald Beaty.

The freeze comes after various parties and organizations voiced concerns regarding the proposal. The commissioner says alternative shark mitigation plans are being explored.

Beaty says the current practices are lacking and put human lives at risk.

The original plan was a response to several close shark encounters at Cape Cod beaches. The controversial plan would use baited drum lines to catch and kill all sharks that come too close to the shoreline.