In this Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, Anthony Scaramucci, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, talks to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump transition team official, is expected to be named as the new White House communications director, four sources in and close to the White House told NBC News last Thursday.

Scaramucci did not respond to a request for comment, but the decision, first reported by Axios, is expected to be announced Friday. Sean Spicer is expected to stay on the communications team.

Scaramucci met with President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka in the Oval Office Thursday so the president could offer him the job, a source said.



Scaramucci was a supporter of Trump's during the campaign, dealing with fundraising and appearing on cable TV as a frequent defender of the president.



