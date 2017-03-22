Anti-Trump Bump Leads to Wave of Dem Candidates in States

File Photo—President Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, March 17, 2017.

Democrats typically have trouble recruiting candidates for Statehouse races, but now they're having trouble keeping up with all the people who want to run, NBC News reported.

Candidates are already coming out of the woodwork across the country, thanks to a backlash against President Donald Trump and a newfound recognition on the left of the importance of state legislatures to counter GOP control in Washington, D.C.

The surge of potential candidates has been so unusual that, for the first time, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee felt the need to coordinate its recruiting efforts with all the groups that work to find candidates.