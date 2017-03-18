Bombs, Hacking, Troops: How Would US Show Force to N. Korea?

In this March 17, 2017, photo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, stands for photographs with a U.S. and South Korean military officials, as two North Korean soldiers, background, look at the south side at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's comments about military action being an option "on the table" over North Korea's weapons program was met with immediate alarm by national security analysts and academics, NBC News reported.

The possibility of military action raised questions about how far America would want to engage North Korea militarily, and the scope that any action would entail.

While U.S. leaders have given no indication of their next steps, they haven't stopped ratcheting up the rhetoric.

So how might America show its force?

