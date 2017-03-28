Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson also pointed out a Plymouth County state representative's Facebook comments as an example of elected officials helping undocumented immigrants avoid ICE detention.

A Massachusetts sheriff called for the arrests of elected officials who support sanctuary cities while testifying before a House subcommittee in Washington Tuesday.

In his comments to the subcommittee on immigration and border security, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's called undocumented immigration a national security crisis.

He also said sanctuary cities have become targets for undocumented immigrants, "some of which have violent criminal records," and that elected officials refusing to cooperate with ICE's sweeps undermine law enforcement efforts.

"If these sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE, which is in direct violation of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials," Hodgson said.

Sessions Threatens Federal Funding for Sanctuary Cities in WH Briefing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning to sanctuary cities in a Monday White House briefing, threatening to pull federal funding for states and cities that do not follow federal code on illegal immigration. (Published Monday, March 27, 2017)

Sheriff Hodgson ended his prepared remarks and then added that on Tuesday morning, a state representative posted a warning to undocumented immigrants living and working in Brockton about possible ICE raids in the area this week, advising them to "make sure you stay out of sight."

"This is the most outrageous, outrageous thing of what I think, example of what is going on across the United States," he said. "It's undermining my job and every other law enforcement officer in the United States to keep our communities safe, and that elected official is responsible for protecting the welfare of the people of their communities."

While he did not name the elected official, we were able to trace the Facebook post to Plymouth County's Rep. Michelle DuBois, who also included a phone number for those in need of immigration help in her message.

We are still awaiting comment from DuBois.

Photo credit: Facebook/Michelle DuBois

Sheriff Hodgson has been a vocal proponent for an increased crackdown on immigration policies, and previously offered to send inmates to build the Trump administration's proposed wall along the southern border.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to withhold federal funding to sanctuary cities across the U.S.