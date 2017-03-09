FBI Director James Comey met with key Senate lawmakers Thursday, where he discussed matters relating to the alleged wire-tapping of Trump Tower, a congressional source familiar with the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election told NBC News.

The FBI boss declined to answer a question after the Senate meeting about whether there was ever a legal wiretap at Trump Tower.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has repeatedly dodged questions about the president's tweets claiming the alleged surveillance and he has instead called on House and Senate committees to look into the matter.

Trump has not asked Comey about the alleged wiretaps, Spicer told reporters Tuesday.