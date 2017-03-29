Calls are growing for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's investigation into Russia after he met with an anonymous source at the White House to review intelligence documents. Nunes is facing criticism for revealing the results of another investigation to President Donald Trump and the press before discussing it with the committee.

Dems Call for Nunes to Step Down From Russia Probe

Some members of Congress are convinced it's time for a full-scale, independent inquiry into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election like the investigations into the Sept. 11 attacks and the 2008 financial downturn, NBC News reports.

Congress and the FBI are investigating whether President Donald Trump's campaign had any illegal contact with the Russians last year, but Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee are calling for an independent review.

Its chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., admitted to meeting with a secret source at the White House to look at intelligence reports without notifying fellow committee members.

Getting an independent investigation off the ground won't be easy, particularly in such a partisan political climate, observers say. It needs funding, bipartisan buy-in and more.