Congress Leaves Town Exhausted, Unsuccessful and Frustrated - NECN
logo_necn_2x

Congress Leaves Town Exhausted, Unsuccessful and Frustrated

They have control of Congress and the White House but little to show for it so far

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Congress Leaves Town Exhausted, Unsuccessful and Frustrated
    AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File
    A file photo of the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2013.

    Congress is ready for a break.

    For Republicans, 2017 was supposed to be a year of winning, as then-candidate Donald Trump often said, for an ambitious legislative agenda on Capitol Hill. Seven months in, it hasn't worked out the way they envisioned, NBC News reported.

    Republican leaders have failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, they are behind schedule on tax reform and they haven't even broached plans to boost the nation's infrastructure — three of their top legislative priorities.

    Now they are leaving town for their annual August recess, feeling frustrated, exhausted and disappointed that a rare opportunity to pass their agenda is being squandered. They have control of Congress and the White House but little to show for it so far.

    Most Googled Questions About Obama Since He Left Office

    [NATL] Most Googled Questions About Obama Since He Left Office

    Here are answers to the five most-searched questions about former President Barack Obama since he left office on Jan. 20, according to Google Trends.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices