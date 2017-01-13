Booker Testifies Against Sessions at Confirmation Hearing In his Wednesday testimony, Sen. Cory Booker points out inconsistencies in Sen. Jeff Sessions political record and makes the case for why the Alabama senator should not be nominated as U.S. Attorney General. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

Donald Trump's inauguration is still a week away, but opposing the president-elect is good politics for any ambitious Democrat with eyes on a White House bid, NBC News reported.

That could be why some of the most outspoken opposition to Trump's cabinet appointees during this week's confirmation hearings has come from Democrats widely seen as potential presidential contenders four years from now. For the next four years, those politicians will be in competition with each other for the hearts, minds and dollars of angry liberals eager for anti-Trump champions.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was the most brazen in using the confirmation hearings to raise his personal profile, breaking precedent to become the first senator in history testify against a fellow member of the chamber. He was swarmed by reporters as he left the hearing room where he spoke out against Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for Attorney General.

But other up-and-coming senators often mentioned in Democrats' 2020 fantasy draft picks leveraged the spotlight on their committees' hearings to press their issues and demonstrate their rhetorical chops.