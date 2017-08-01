WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick testifies before the House Energy Committee about the impact of the health care reform act on states during a hearing on Capitol Hill March 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. Under the leadership of potential GOP presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, Massachusetts began a universal health care program for all residents in 2006. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The inner circle of former President Barack Obama is reportedly urging Deval Patrick to run for president in 2020.

Politico reports the former Massachusetts governor's name keeps coming up in discussions of notable Democrats who could run in the next presidential race.

However, Patrick told Politico he's not thinking that far ahead yet.

"I'm trying to think about how to be helpful, because I care about the country, and I'm a patriot first. It's way, way too soon to be making plans for 2020," he told Politico's Off Message podcast.

Patrick served two terms as Massachusetts governor. He's worked in the private sector since leaving office in 2014.