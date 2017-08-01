Deval Patrick for President? Obama's Inner Circle Reportedly Urging Him to Run - NECN
Deval Patrick for President? Obama's Inner Circle Reportedly Urging Him to Run

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    FILE - Getty Images
    Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick testifies before the House Energy Committee about the impact of the health care reform act on states during a hearing on Capitol Hill March 1, 2011 in Washington, DC.

    The inner circle of former President Barack Obama is reportedly urging Deval Patrick to run for president in 2020.

    Politico reports the former Massachusetts governor's name keeps coming up in discussions of notable Democrats who could run in the next presidential race.

    However, Patrick told Politico he's not thinking that far ahead yet.

    "I'm trying to think about how to be helpful, because I care about the country, and I'm a patriot first. It's way, way too soon to be making plans for 2020," he told Politico's Off Message podcast.

    Patrick served two terms as Massachusetts governor. He's worked in the private sector since leaving office in 2014.

