House Russia Probe Getting New Leader Amid Controversy

Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of House Intelligence Committee, says President Donald Trump’s communications may have been “monitored” by the U.S. government during the transition period. He noted all monitoring was believed to be done legally. Trump responded that he feels "somewhat" vindicated by what Nunes says he found.

A new congressman will take charge of the House investigation into Russia's alleged meddling into the U.S. election as Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is temporarily stepping aside.

Nunes, R-Calif., said in a statement Thursday that he believes it's in the best interests of the committee and Congress for him to do so. The move comes weeks after he generated accusations that the investigation was biased when he took information — later revealed to be acquired on White House grounds — directly to President Donald Trump, without sharing it with colleagues on the committee.

Nunes called charges filed against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics "false and politically motivated."

"Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway ... temporarily take charge of the Committee's Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter," he said in the statement.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in his own statement that he supports the decision and that Nunes continues to have his trust.