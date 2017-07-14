He hasn't even made his campaign official yet, but already U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at Kid Rock.

The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, hinted earlier this week that he might run for U.S. Senate in his home state of Michigan. He said on social media that a website teasing his candidacy is real, and he plans to make a "major announcement in the near future." Rock endorsed Trump in the 2016 election.

That prompted Warren to send out a fundraising email Thursday warning of a potential Kid Rock candidacy.

"I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?" the Massachusetts Democrat said in the email, according to the Boston Herald. "Well, maybe this is all a joke - but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign too.

"And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour - but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too."